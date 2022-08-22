Why Netflix Stock Is Falling Today

Netflix Inc NFLX shares are trading lower Monday following bearish analyst coverage from CFRA.
CFRA analyst Kenneth Leon downgraded Netflix from a Hold rating to Sell and lowered the price target from $245 to $238.
Netflix delivers original and third-party digital content. The company primarily operates a streaming video on demand service, which is available in almost every country worldwide except China.
NFLX Price Action: Netflix shares are down more than 60% year-to-date, but the stock has rallied more than 20% since the middle of July. Netflix has a 52-week high of $609.99 and a 52-week low of $162.71.
The stock was down 6.27% at $226.08 at press time, according to Benzinga Pro.
