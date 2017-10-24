Market Overview

Vetr Downgrades Tesla As Earnings Approach

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 24, 2017 5:02pm   Comments
The Vetr community has downgraded $TSLA to 1.5-Stars (Vetr)

The Vetr crowd on Tuesday downgraded its rating on Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) from 2.5 stars (Sell), issued 12 days ago, to 1.5 stars (Strong Sell). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was edging cautious, with 53 percent of Vetr user ratings bearish.

The downgrade comes just a week before Tesla is set to announce Q3 earnings. Shares have taken some knocks in recent weeks, trading mostly flat throughout the first half of October and falling by more than 6 percent over the past four trading days.

Tesla closed Tuesday's session up slightly at $337.34

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Tesla is down at $276.43, which is still higher than the average analyst price target of $267.78. Tesla, Inc. is a popular stock on Vetr as more than 9 percent of users are holding TSLA in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Oct 2017Standpoint ResearchDowngradesHoldSell
Oct 2017NomuraInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

