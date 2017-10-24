The Vetr crowd on Tuesday downgraded its rating on Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) from 2.5 stars (Sell), issued 12 days ago, to 1.5 stars (Strong Sell). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was edging cautious, with 53 percent of Vetr user ratings bearish.

The downgrade comes just a week before Tesla is set to announce Q3 earnings. Shares have taken some knocks in recent weeks, trading mostly flat throughout the first half of October and falling by more than 6 percent over the past four trading days.

Tesla closed Tuesday's session up slightly at $337.34

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Tesla is down at $276.43, which is still higher than the average analyst price target of $267.78. Tesla, Inc. is a popular stock on Vetr as more than 9 percent of users are holding TSLA in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for TSLA Date Firm Action From To Oct 2017 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Oct 2017 Standpoint Research Downgrades Hold Sell Oct 2017 Nomura Initiates Coverage On Buy View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA

