Celsius Holdings Q1 Preview: Inflecting To Growth, Negative Earnings Revisions Unlikely, Says Analyst

Celsius Holdings Inc CELH is scheduled to report its first-quarter results on Tuesday, May 6, before market open.

According to JPMorgan, material negative earnings revisions seem to be in the company’s rearview.

The Celsius Holdings Thesis: Analyst Andrea Teixeira maintained an Overweight rating, while raising the price target from $39 to $44.

The Celsius Holdings Thesis: The company is likely to report sales and earnings at $338 million and 19 cents per share, short of consensus of $343 million and 20 cents per share, Teixeira said in the note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Celsius Holdings' sales trends are recovering, "inflecting back to positive growth in some recent periods," she added.

The company is witnessing energy category acceleration, while most staples categories are seeing softening consumption trends, the analyst stated.

The acquisition of Alani Nu, which closed on April 1, 2025, is expected to become accretive from the second quarter, Teixeira said. "With that, our 2025E revenue/EPS/EBITDA move to $2.2B (+64% YOY), $0.95 (+37.7% YOY), and $453M (+77.2% YOY) and our 2026E revenue/EPS/EBITDA move to $2.8B (+27.7% YOY), $1.29 (+35.7% YOY), and $600M (+32.5% YOY)," she further wrote.

CELH Price Action: Shares of Celsius Holdings had risen by 1.72% to $35.47 at the time of publication on Friday.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock