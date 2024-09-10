EXCLUSIVE: Magnificent 7 Underperformance, 'Soft Landing' Could Trigger A Rotation Into Small-Cap Stocks, Says Russell Investments' Eitelman

In an exclusive interview with Benzinga, Paul Eitelman, chief investment strategist for North America at Russell Investments, outlined two main catalysts that could spur a rotation into small-cap stocks as 2025 approaches.
While small-cap stocks struggled for investor attention in recent years, Eitelman believed certain macroeconomic events could be the game-changers.
Rotation Into Small-Caps Stocks: What Will It Take?
“A rotation into small-cap stocks would likely hinge on two potential catalysts in the near term,” Eitelman said.
- First, he highlights the potential for an underperformance of the Magnificent 7: the tech giants that have dominated market returns in 2023.
"Lackluster earnings results from the Magnificent 7 in coming quarters could shake their valuation multiples back down to Earth and catalyze an unwind of concentrated investor positioning.”
- The second catalyst Eitelman pointed to was a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy.
"A soft landing for the U.S. economy — where the Federal Reserve cuts rates methodically into resilient growth — would likely benefit small-cap stocks given their sensitivity to both interest rates and the business cycle." This environment could help small-caps regain investor favor, especially if inflation moderates and labor markets remain resilient.
Read Also: EXCLUSIVE: Beyond The Magnificent Seven — Direxion’s Egilinsky Reveals Top Sector Picks
Eitelman Sees Acceleration In Earnings Growth For Small-Cap Stocks
Eitelman adds that accelerating earnings growth in the small-cap sector would further support this narrative, as would visible improvements in inflation and more dovish signals from the Federal Reserve.
"Evidence of accelerating small-cap earnings growth, moderating inflation, resilient labor markets and Fed rate cuts in the quarter ahead would support this view," Eitelman said.
If these triggers materialize, small-cap stocks could finally see the rotation investors have been waiting for. The Russell 2000 Index serves as a widely used benchmark for tracking small-cap stock performance in the U.S. market. It follows the 2,000 smallest companies, offering insight into the small-cap sector.
Notable ETFs that track this index include the iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM, Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF VTWO and Avantis US Small Cap Equity ETF AVSC.
Read Next:
- EXCLUSIVE: Small Caps At ‘Most Attractive Relative Valuations’ Since 1990s, Says Russell Investments’ Paul Eitelman
Don't miss the opportunity to dominate in a volatile market at the Benzinga SmallCAP Conference on October 9-10, 2024, at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile.
Get exclusive access to CEO presentations, 1:1 meetings with investors, and valuable insights from top financial experts. Whether you're a trader, entrepreneur, or investor, this event offers unparalleled opportunities to grow your portfolio and network with industry leaders.
Secure your spot and get your tickets today!
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.