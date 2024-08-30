Peter Schiff Slams Kamala Harris' Economic Plans: 'Inflation Isn't The Solution; It's The Problem'

Renowned economist Peter Schiff has criticized Vice President Kamala Harris‘s economic strategy.

What Happened: On Friday, Schiff took to X to express his views on Harris’s plan, labeling it as “inflation.”

“#KamalaHarris’s economic plan can be summarized in one word: #inflation. That’s the only “solution” she offers for every problem she promises to solve. But inflation isn’t the solution; it’s the problem. That means a Pres. Harris would make every problem she hopes to solve worse,” he wrote.

Why It Matters: Harris recently unveiled a plan to tackle inflation and the housing crisis by building 3 million homes over four years. The proposal, which was heavily publicized in key swing states, was met with skepticism by Schiff and others, including Jason Furman, former Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Barack Obama.

Furman dismissed Harris’s plan as “not sensible policy,” adding to the criticism of her economic strategy. Harris’s campaign has also been criticized for blaming corporate greed for high grocery prices and proposing to ban price gouging.

Schiff has previously warned about the potential collapse of the U.S. dollar and expressed skepticism about Harris’s chances of success following Joe Biden‘s withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race.

