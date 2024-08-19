Concentra's High-Quality Business Model Attracts Analyst Attention, Initiates With Buy Rating

by Lekha Gupta, Benzinga Editor
August 19, 2024 2:28 PM | 1 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Concentra with a Buy rating, citing its potential for 20-30% IRR over the next 2-3 years.
  • Concentra's superior margins, high FCF growth, and robust M&A potential drive positive outlook, according to Deutsche Bank analysis.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. CON shares are trading higher today. Deutsche Bank analyst Justin Bowers initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $29.

The analyst writes that the stock could achieve a 20-30% IRR over the next 2-3 years, driven by continued execution and narrowing the discount to peers.

Concentra stands out as a high-quality healthcare services asset with mid-teens FCF per share growth potential, thanks to its scale, market dominance, top facility margins, and strong management execution, adds the analyst.

Bowers says that Concentra’s center-level margins significantly surpass peers’, and its inorganic growth is expected to accelerate, given its balance sheet strength and ability to execute M&A at low to mid-single-digit EBITDA multiples post-synergy.

The company generates high free cash flow (over 1x net income), facilitating rapid de-leveraging and robust reinvestment, adds the analyst.

The analyst estimates that the recent fee schedule increase in Florida will boost 2025 revenue by 1.4%-1.8%, enhancing the margin of safety for their 2025 estimate.

Price Action: CON shares are up 0.38% at $23.50 at the last check Monday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Pixabay

Read Next:

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In: Analyst ColorEquitiesMid CapNewsPrice TargetInitiationAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasAI GeneratedBriefsExpert IdeasStories That Matter
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!