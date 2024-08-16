US Stocks In Line For Boom Like 1995 As Soft Landing Appears On The Horizon, Says Expert

Paul Christopher, the head of global investment strategy at Wells Fargo, has projected a significant upswing in the stock market, comparable to the boom seen in 1995.

What Happened: Christopher’s forecast draws on similarities between the current market conditions and those of 1995, a year that saw the S&P 500 reach 77 all-time highs. He suggests that the combination of falling inflation and a stable economy, supported by the Commerce Department’s estimate of a 2.8% year-over-year GDP growth in Q2, could create a similar market climate, Business Insider reported on Friday.

Christopher’s prediction is largely dependent on the Federal Reserve’s proactive approach. He expects a 50-basis-point rate cut in September, with additional cuts by the end of the year. He believes these steps could facilitate a soft landing for the economy.

Since the Fed began increasing interest rates in March 2022 to control inflation, the market has been closely monitoring potential rate cuts. Nevertheless, inflation has significantly decreased from its peak in the summer of 2022, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting a 2.9% year-over-year increase in July.

Despite anticipating more market volatility due to geopolitical tensions and the presidential election, Christopher sees potential for significant investor gains, particularly if the Fed eases policy appropriately. He also suggests that lower short-term interest rates could especially benefit financial and tech stocks.

Why It Matters: Investors are taking a cautious approach despite a potential six-session winning streak for the S&P 500. Key data on the job market, consumer spending, and manufacturing activity could influence the trading direction.

Furthermore, the Russell 2000 is poised for its strongest session in a month, driven by renewed confidence in the U.S. economy’s resilience after recession fears unsettled markets earlier this month.

Lastly, July’s retail sales soared by 1% month-over-month, significantly exceeding expectations, while initial jobless claims for the previous week were lower than anticipated, easing labor market concerns.

Price Action: On Thursday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, which tracks the S&P 500, closed 1.71% higher while the Invesco QQQ ETF QQQ closed 2.53% higher, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock