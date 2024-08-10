Bitcoin Poised For New All-Time High, Predicts Top Crypto Analyst While Saying 'Institutions Are Buying' Amid $200M Inflows

Michaël van de Poppe, a renowned crypto analyst, has projected that Bitcoin BTC/USD will reach a new all-time high in the upcoming months.

What Happened: Van de Poppe is of the opinion that Bitcoin has already hit the bottom of this correction cycle. “If this closes above $57,000, then it's very likely that we've seen the low of this correction,” he said.

#Bitcoin is printing a massive weekly candle.



If this closes above $57k, then it's very likely that we've seen the low of this correction. pic.twitter.com/JPzSzyCWb6 — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) August 8, 2024

The analyst pointed out that institutional investors are heavily investing in Bitcoin at its current prices. He emphasized a significant day when the King Crypto surged past $60,000, attracting nearly $200 million in asset inflows. “Institutions are buying,” he said.

Van de Poppe likened Bitcoin's current correction to a black swan event, hinting it could spark the flagship crypto's next major rally to new all-time highs. “As long as Bitcoin holds above $57,500, I think we're in for a new ATH in September/October,” he forecasted.

Massive day yesterday as #Bitcoin broke above $60K and had close to $200 million in inflow in the asset!



Institutions are buying. pic.twitter.com/CEGTraCEnn — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) August 9, 2024

See Also: What’s Going On With MicroStrategy Stock?

Why It Matters: The crypto market has seen a significant recovery since King Crypto briefly fell below $50,000 – Bitcoin has now bounced back above $60,000. This followed a sharp market rebound on August 8, 2024, where Bitcoin soared to $62,500, erasing losses from a steep plunge earlier in the week.

Despite the market’s recent downturn, Bitcoin whales have been quietly accumulating the cryptocurrency over the past month, moving nearly $23 billion worth of Bitcoin to "permanent holder addresses."

However, Bitcoin’s recent volatility ignited a fresh debate around its store of value narrative.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $60,331, down by 1.56% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock