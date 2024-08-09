Bitcoin Recovers Above $60,000 But Analysts Urge Caution And Profit-Taking: 10x Research

Even as Bitcoin BTC/USD has spiked past $62,000 on Thursday, marking a significant recovery from its recent volatility, analysts are advising traders to exercise caution and consider early profit-taking.

What Happened: According to a 10x Research report, Bitcoin’s break above $57,000 signaled a potential tactical bottom during this high-volatility period.

“Although investors missed the chance to buy on Monday and Tuesday, we’ve observed significant buying activity over the past 24-36 hours,” the report stated.

The market has seen substantial inflows, with Tether USDT/USD minting $1 billion, Circle USDC/USD minting $1.6 billion and Binance reporting $2.4 billion in inflows since the market drop on Aug. 5.

Additionally, a US judge has approved FTX’s repayment of $12.7 billion to creditors, potentially redirecting a significant portion back into crypto by December.

Despite the positive momentum, the report emphasizes the importance of a tactical approach in the current market conditions.

“In this environment, a tactical approach that prioritizes early profit-taking and disciplined risk management is essential,” the analysts state, adding that “incorporating options could help manage FOMO and mitigate risks, especially as markets can quickly reverse the emergence of a new narrative.”

The report also highlights the seasonal aspect of cryptocurrency markets, noting that Q3 is typically the most volatile and challenging quarter for trading.

This observation comes as the market anticipates potential approval of Bitcoin ETF options by the SEC, expected by the Sep. 21 deadline.

As the cryptocurrency landscape continues to evolve, investors and traders are encouraged to stay informed and adaptable.

