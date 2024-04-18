'I Think You Just Don't Like Elon,' Tesla Bull Tells Shortseller Even As She Admits Situation Right Now Is 'Murky'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares are down 37.4% year-to-date, and traders are conflicted on their predictions for the EV giant’s future. This recent debate on TV between two analysts highlights the contrasting viewpoints.

The Long Argument: Tesla shareholder and Managing Partner of Requisite Capital Management, Bryn Talkington acknowledged the stock’s current poor performance. She even admitted it could go lower, but emphasized a distinction between the stock price and the company itself.

“What I wouldn’t discount is Elon because I think he is one of the most prolific innovators and engineers of our time,” Talkington said in a debate with Tesla short-seller Steve Weiss, Managing Partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, aired on CNBC on Wednesday.

Tesla’s situation is currently “murky” with Musk’s 2018 pay package in limbo and lowered first-quarter earnings estimates.

But Talkington believes that with time, investors will receive clarity, making the next few months an opportune time to invest. Despite the current challenges, she highlights Tesla’s position as a top-selling car brand in China alongside BYD, its plans for a new gigafactory in India, and its team of talented engineers.

The Short Position: Weiss, on the other hand, is concerned about the lack of an independent board, waning demand for EVs, heightened competition in markets like China, and Tesla’s price cuts.

“I think you just don't like Elon,” Talkington said at one point in the debate.

“Facts are facts,” Weiss replied, after saying that believes the company’s fundamentals are deteriorating.

He also alleged that Musk is distracted across his portfolio of companies and a “pathological liar,” referring to a 2018 tweet about taking Tesla private.

Why It Matters: Tesla reported an 8.5% year-on-year decline in first-quarter deliveries with 386,810 vehicles, marking the first time the company has reported such a drop in about four years.

These disappointing deliveries weigh heavily on first-quarter results expected to be announced on April 23.

