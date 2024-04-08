Sealed Air's Recent Stock Sell-Off Was Overdone, Says Bullish Analyst

Loading... Loading...

Sealed Air Corp SEE shares were climbing in early trading on Monday.

The stock lost around 12% since March 28, versus a decline of about 1% in S&P 500, due to investor concerns around volume headwinds and competitive pressures, according to Truist Securities.

The Sealed Air Analyst: Michael Roxland upgraded the rating for Sealed Air from Hold to Buy, while raising the price target from $39 to $44.

The Sealed Air Thesis: The market seemed to have “overreacted” to some of the company’s “transitory headwinds,” Roxland said in the upgrade note.

“From our vantage point, nothing has changed post 4Q earnings in late February that would warrant such a sell-off,” the analyst wrote. He added, however, that the resolution of the co-CEO structure could become a tailwind in the near term.

While Food volumes have weakened due to “a softer U.S. cattle cycle,” the segment still managed to generate an EBITDA margin of about 22.0% in 2023, Roxland stated. “Meanwhile, volumes should begin to improve in 2024,” driven by “share gains in retail markets and continued growth in Liquibox (fluids & liquids), which comprises ~8% of Food sales and ~5% of total company sales,” he added.

SEE Price Action: Shares of Sealed Air had risen by 2.16% to $33.35 at the time of publication on Monday.

