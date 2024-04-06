Peter Schiff Warns Stocks Are In A 'Stealth Bear Market' As Gold Hits Record High: 'Don't Get Excited About Today's 300 Point Rise In The Dow Jones'

Loading... Loading...

Prominent economist Peter Schiff has downplayed the significance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s recent surge, attributing it to a “stealth bear market” in gold.

What Happened: Schiff took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his skepticism about the Dow Jones’ 300-point rise on Friday.

Major indices Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones surged on Friday amid hotter-than-expected labor market data.

However, Schiff underscored that despite its surge, Dow is actually in a "stealth bear market" when compared to gold. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8%, it was overshadowed by gold’s 1.7% jump.

Schiff suggested that when measured in “real money,” the Dow lost close to 1%. He further noted that when priced in gold, the Dow is down approximately 10% so far in 2024.

"Don’t get excited about today’s 300-point rise in the #DowJones. The Dow is in a stealth bear market in gold. It’s a long way down!"

Schiff has also predicted a 35% upside for commodity prices, suggesting that a significant surge may be on the horizon.

Why It Matters: Schiff’s comments come at a time when gold is experiencing a significant surge.

On Friday, gold closed at an all-time high of over $2,300 per ounce. This was driven by high demand following a stronger-than-expected March jobs report. This surge in gold prices has been accompanied by a rally in mining stocks to an 11-month peak.

Earlier this week, Schiff had also suggested that Bitcoin BTC/USD holders should exchange their holdings for gold and silver. He has been a vocal critic of the cryptocurrency, consistently advocating for precious metals as a more reliable store of value.

Other experts have been bullish on gold, too. For instance, David Einhorn, the founder of Greenlight Capital, has been loading up on gold as a hedge against inflation.

