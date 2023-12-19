Fueling Concerns: Analyst Downgrades Vertex Energy Amid Refining Industry Challenges

Loading... Loading...

Stifel analyst Michael E. Hoffman downgraded Vertex Energy Inc VTNR to Hold from Buy and lowered the price target to $4 from $6.

The analyst says that the bottom has fallen out of the conventional refining selling prices, and crack spread is bringing profitability down to breakeven to modest profit.

Notably, over the last 18 months, VTNR has witnessed significant volatility in conventional refining profits, with current spreads suggesting flat to negative EBITDA in Q4 FY23 and FY24 from the conventional refining business, writes the analyst.

Also, the analyst cites that depressed D4 RIN prices and increased RD feedstock costs are expected to keep the RD business from generating positive EBITDA and FCF until FY25.

Consequently, the analyst lowered estimates for revenue to $3.25 billion (from $3.29 billion) for FY23 and $3.27 billion (from $3.42 billion) for FY24.

Also Read: Vertex Energy Sees Q3 Throughput Volumes Better Than Guidance, Thanks To Optimisation Initiatives

Also, Hoffman reduced EBITDA estimates to $41.5 million (from $77.7 million) for FY23 and now sees EBITDA loss of $(56.8) million from $26.7 million for FY24.

Price Action: VTNR shares are trading lower by 4.53% at $3.4750 on the last check Tuesday.

Photo via Company