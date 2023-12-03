Bill Ackman Predicts Fed Rate Cut, Gold Nears Record High, And US Economy Hits Strongest Expansion Since Q4 2021: Top Economics News This Week

Loading... Loading... Loading...

This week was brimming with economic narratives. From Bill Ackman‘s bet on an early Federal Reserve rate cut to gold prices inching toward all-time highs, the markets saw a flurry of activity. Meanwhile, the US GDP growth for Q3 2023 topped initial estimates, showcasing the strongest expansion since Q4 2021. Among the other significant stories were the Federal Reserve’s projected income shortfall and Fed Chair Powell’s cautious tone on inflation.

Bill Ackman Bets on Early Fed Rate Cut: Billionaire founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, Bill Ackman, anticipates the Federal Reserve to initiate interest rate cuts sooner than market predictions. Despite the absence of any rate cuts since the steepest rate hike in 40 years in March 2022, Ackman predicts the cuts could take place as early as the coming quarter. Read the full article here.

Gold Prices Nearing All-Time Highs: Gold prices have surged past the $2,040 per troy ounce mark on Tuesday, a level not seen since May 2023. The bullion is now within striking distance of its all-time highs at $2,081, hit during the volatile session on May 4, 2023. Read the full article here.

Fed’s Income Shortfall Adds Pressure on Treasury: The Federal Reserve is projected to operate as a loss-making entity for the foreseeable future, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve. This situation, a result of the current aggressive monetary policy stance, impacts the Fed's financial health and adds strain to the Treasury. Read the full article here.

Fed Chair Powell Remains Cautious on Inflation: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell highlighted that it's "premature" to declare the Fed's efforts as sufficiently restrictive, indicating a readiness to adjust policies further if needed. His focus remained on core inflation, which remains at 3.5%, well above the Fed's 2% objective. Read the full article here.

US GDP Growth in Q3 Tops Expectations: The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the U.S. economy displayed robust growth in the third quarter of 2023, surpassing initial estimates. The second estimate indicates that the annualized GDP growth rate for Q3 2023 stood at 5.2%, outpacing the preliminary figure of 5%. Read the full article here.

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Navdeep Yadav The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.