Peter Brandt On Fed's Rate Roadmap Going Ahead: 'Have A Less Dovish Opinion…'

Renowned veteran trader, analyst and CEO of Factor LLC, Peter Brandt, took to Twitter to share his insights on the Federal Reserve’s future plans for interest rates, predicting a series of rate cuts in the coming months.

What Happened: Brandt tweeted suggesting that the three months secured overnight financing rates or SOFR $SR3_F of Dec 2024 is pricing in five to six rate cuts of 25 basis points each between now and contract expiration. He encourages those with a less dovish opinion to place their bets.

Why It Matters: Brandt’s prediction comes in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s recent rate hikes, which have pushed borrowing costs to their highest level since February 2001.



Last month, Brandt congratulated the Federal Reserve for its hawkish stance saying that another rate hike would do “wonders” for the nation’s wealth. He said that the central bank was negligent for “not aggressively raising rates in early 2021.”



Brandt has previously highlighted the negative impact of inflation on the economy, saying there is nothing “more destructive to wealth than inflation.”

