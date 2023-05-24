Abercrombie & Fitch Brand Has More Resilient Customer Base Than Peers: Analyst

- Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF with a price target of $35.
- ANF reported 1Q23 EPS of $0.39 versus $(0.27) last year, coming ahead of the consensus. Total sales increased 2.9% for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate for 0.3% growth and the guidance of roughly flat.
- The bottom-line upside was driven by across-the-board outperformance, as sales, gross margin, and operating expenses as a percent of sales all came in better than expected, said the analyst.
- The gross margin expansion for the quarter was driven by a 760 basis points benefit from lower freight costs and 230 basis points from AUR growth, added the analyst.
- The analyst noted that the company also raised its annual outlook on the strength of the first-quarter results and a better-than-expected second-quarter guide.
- Encouragingly, the analyst added that with the first half outperformance, the FY23 guide appears less back-end weighted than many retail peers.
- The A&F brand remains healthy with a more resilient customer base and strong assortment, while Hollister can continue to improve as the year progresses with cleaner inventories.
- Longer-term, the analyst continues to see margin expansion opportunity through digital growth and increased square footage productivity.
- Price Action: ANF shares are trading higher by 26.1% at $29.01 on the last check Wednesday.
Earnings
Analyst Ratings
Options
Dividends
IPOs
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.