Applied Digital Shares Are On Fire Tuesday: Here's Why

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 16, 2023 1:16 PM | 1 min read
  • Applied Digital Corp APLD shares are up Tuesday after APLD's AI Cloud Service, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Sai Computing, bagged its first major AI customer with a deal of up to $180 million over 24 months.
  • The customer will make a significant pre-payment under the agreement. The service will likely start coming online this June and fully ramp up by the end of the year.
  • Needham analyst John Todaro maintains APLD with a Buy and raises the price target from $3.7 to $5.5.
  • The analyst is excited about APLD's AI and Web3 expansions. 
  • He estimates a $175 million - $220 million annual revenue opportunity for a 100MW HPC site. 
  • Yesterday APLD announced the expansion of its HPC "starter" site to 9MW from 5MW and the launch of its AI cloud offering, Sai Computing. 
  • The company expects ~90% of CY23 revenue from BTC mining hosting, but APLD is shifting its focus for future sites to almost exclusively HPC. 
  • He believes there's a healthy demand backdrop given rising competing AI-based applications. 
  • The price target boost also reflects an improved mining backdrop for its tenants. 
  • As HPC customers onboard, the analyst expects further multiple expansions on revenue diversification, revenue stability (7-10 year contracts vs. 5-year), and more levers to pull to increase EBITDA margin over time.
  • Price Action: APLD shares traded higher by 56.70% at $5.35 on the last check Tuesday.

