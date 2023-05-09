As the nation witnessed another mass shooting last weekend that left nine dead, including the gunman, Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump pointed a finger at the Republicans for allowing the gun culture to grow unchecked.

What Happened: All Representatives are supposed to protect the "unalienable rights to life liberty and pursuit of happiness," Mary Trump said in a Twitter rant. Instead, the elected Republicans think it's their job to protect the Second Amendment above all else, she said.

The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, ratified on Dec. 5, 1791, protects the right to keep and bear arms.

"Republicans don't care if our children live or die. They simply do not care. So, it's up to us…," Mary Trump said. She is a psychologist by profession, a best-selling author, a substack writer, and the host of the "Mary Trump" podcast.

Launching a scathing attack, she said, "We have to get every single Republican out of office….out of state legislatures…..out of Congress…..out of the judiciary."

"Otherwise, they will continue to do nothing … and our children will continue to die," she added.

Delving into the Allen, Texas Mall shooting, Mary Trump said "Nine people would be alive today if the shooter hadn't had a semi-automatic weapon and high-capacity magazines."

Why It's Important: There is no significant gun control law in America yet. People demand stricter laws after a shooting, but then the discussion fades away soon after.

Democrats have always thrown their weight behind new gun-control measures, including a ban on assault-style weapons. The opposing camp, most of them Republicans, put up the argument that the right to possess firearms is written in the U.S. Constitution.

The number of people wanting background checks on gun buyers, enacting a law to prevent perpetrators of domestic violence from buying guns, raising the age ceiling for legally possessing a gun to 21, or banning AR-15s is staggering, Mary Trump said in her blog.

"Equally staggering is the lack of political will in some cases and political power in others," she added.

Addressing the Democrats, the psychologist said, "When you're forced to negotiate with people who aren't operating in good faith — as Democrats always seem to be—you must always stake out a position that is the diametric opposite of theirs."

"The Democrats' opening bid, therefore, should be that nobody should be allowed to have any access to any kind of gun in any place at any time ever."

