Capri Will See EPS Beats In Future, Confident Analyst Upgrades Stock To Strong Buy

by Lekha Gupta, Benzinga Editor
April 20, 2023 3:06 PM | 1 min read
  • Raymond James analyst Rick B. Patel upgraded Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI to Strong Buy from Outperform at a price target of $60.
  • The analyst believes the company has laid the groundwork for future EPS beats and can benefit from multiple expansions and upward revisions.
  • Patel expects growth potential for CPRI, especially in the second half of FY24, as re-stocking inventory will likely lead to higher y/y sell-in into the wholesale channel.
  • He expects retail to continue outperforming on favorable brand health and product affinity. 
  • The analyst has lowered the bar for FY24 results, following the Q3 earnings miss and below consensus guidance for FY24.
  • For Q4 FY23, Patel expects a revenue decline of 15% Y/Y compared to the consensus estimate of -14% Y/Y and the company guidance of a decrease of 14.5% Y/Y to $1.275 billion.
  • He expects EPS of $0.94 (vs consensus of $0.95 and guidance of $0.90-0.95), gross margin increase of 100 bps Y/Y to 64.7% (vs consensus of 64.9%) and operating margin of 8.5% (vs consensus of 8.6% and guidance of 8.5%) in Q4.
  • For Q1 FY24, the analyst projects EPS of $1.45 (vs consensus of $1.43) and revenue of $1.28 billion (vs consensus of $1.31 billion).
  • For FY24, he forecasts EPS of $6.09 (vs consensus of $6.12 and guidance of $6.40) and revenues of $5.75 billion (vs consensus of $5.77 billion and guidance of $5.8 billion).
  • Price Action: CPRI shares are trading higher by 1.39% at $45.84 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

