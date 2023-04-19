Greystone Housing To Harvest Gains From Equity Investments, Analyst Says

- JMP Securities analyst Chris Muller reiterated a Market Outperform rating on the shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP GHI, lowering the price target to $19 from $21.
- The analyst expects Greystone Housing to harvest gains from its equity investments through 2024.
- The credit quality in the MRB portfolio remains strong for Greystone Housing. Available liquidity in December 2022 included $51.1 million of cash on hand and $34.5 million of available credit capacity.
- The analyst notes that management has primarily hedged for interest rate risk through interest rate swaps. As of December 2022, Greystone Housing had five interest rate swap agreements, with a combined notional amount of $194.6 million.
- These apart, a portion of the company's distributions (25% in 2022) are not taxable for Federal income tax purposes.
- The analyst notes that investors are expected to see a potential total return of ~26%, including a price appreciation of 15.8% and a cash distribution of 10.2% based on the last closing price of $16.40 on April 18.
- Price Action: GHI shares are trading lower by 0.70% at $16.28 on the last check Wednesday.
