ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%
%

Greystone Housing To Harvest Gains From Equity Investments, Analyst Says

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya, Benzinga Editor
April 19, 2023 2:20 PM | 1 min read
Greystone Housing To Harvest Gains From Equity Investments, Analyst Says
  • JMP Securities analyst Chris Muller reiterated a Market Outperform rating on the shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP GHIlowering the price target to $19 from $21.
  • The analyst expects Greystone Housing to harvest gains from its equity investments through 2024. 
  • The credit quality in the MRB portfolio remains strong for Greystone Housing. Available liquidity in December 2022 included $51.1 million of cash on hand and $34.5 million of available credit capacity. 
  • The analyst notes that management has primarily hedged for interest rate risk through interest rate swaps. As of December 2022, Greystone Housing had five interest rate swap agreements, with a combined notional amount of $194.6 million.
  • These apart, a portion of the company's distributions (25% in 2022) are not taxable for Federal income tax purposes. 
  • The analyst notes that investors are expected to see a potential total return of ~26%, including a price appreciation of 15.8% and a cash distribution of 10.2% based on the last closing price of $16.40 on April 18.
  • Price Action: GHI shares are trading lower by 0.70% at $16.28 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Analyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationSmall CapAnalyst RatingsBriefsExpert Ideas

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved