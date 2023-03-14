ñol


Western Alliance Bancorp Shares Flying 40% Higher; Bank Issues Mid-Quarter Update After SVB Collapse

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 14, 2023 11:05 AM | 1 min read
Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation WAL took a beating on Monday, as did other banking stocks, after the Silicon Valley Bank failure.

The bank’s mid-quarter update shows strong financials, according to Wedbush.

The Western Alliance Bancorporation Analyst: David Chiaverini maintained a Neutral rating on Western Alliance Bancorporation and a price target of $80.

The Western Alliance Bancorporation Thesis: The most notable takeaway from the bank’s update is the strong deposit growth since yearend, “showcasing the benefits of having a diversified deposit base,” Chiaverini said in the note.

Deposits have grown $7.8 billion since yearend, “compared to our forecast of +$4.0 billion, driven by increases in settlement services, HOA, and mortgage warehouse,” the analyst stated.

The bank also reaffirmed is fiscal 2023 deposit growth guidance of 13%-17%, “which is well above peers in the current environment,” he added.

WAL Price Action: Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation had risen by 40.28% to $36.64 at the time of publication Tuesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

