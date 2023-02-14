by

Instructure Holdings, Inc INST reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 12.8% year-on-year to $124.7 million, beating the consensus of $121.5 million.

reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 12.8% year-on-year to $124.7 million, beating the consensus of $121.5 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.20 missed the consensus of $0.26.

Allocated Combined Receipts (ACR) grew 11.9% Y/Y to $124.7 million.

The company reported non-GAAP operating income of $46.5 million, or 37.3% of ACR, compared to $40.7 million, or 36.5% of ACR a year ago.

Adjusted unlevered free cash flow was $29.3 million. It held cash and equivalents of $190.3 million as of December end.

"Our strong fourth quarter revenue reflects the increasingly central role we play in supporting educators, students, parents, and leaders as they navigate unprecedented challenges," said Steve Daly, Instructure CEO. "As we move into 2023, we are committed to further expanding our impact on the educational landscape, solving more of the unique challenges educators face while continuing to deliver balanced growth and profitability."

Outlook: Instructure forecasts Q1 revenue of $126.5 million - $127.5 million, above the consensus of $125 million.

Instructure forecasts Q1 revenue of $126.5 million - $127.5 million, above the consensus of $125 million. Instructure expects FY23 revenue of $519.4 million - $523.4 million versus the consensus of $520.9 million.

Analyst Rating: Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained an Outperform and raised the price target from $28 to $33.

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained an Outperform and raised the price target from $28 to $33. Price Action: INST shares traded lower by 1.59% at $26.59 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.