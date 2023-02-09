ñol


El-Erian Sees 3 Inflation Scenarios: Worst Thing 'Is To Fall Back Into Complacency'

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 9, 2023 8:20 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The first, he said, is orderly disinflation which is also known by critics as “immaculate disinflation.”
  • The second scenario includes a situation in which inflation remains sticky and gets stuck at 3-4% over the second half of 2023.
  • The third scenario consists of price rise making a U-turn led by services inflation.
Allianz chief economic adviser and noted economist Mohamed El-Erian has warned about the possibility of complacency creeping in as the notion that decades-high inflation in recent times is “transitory” has resurfaced.

"By encouraging complacency and inertia, it could exacerbate an already serious problem and make it harder to solve," El-Erian wrote in a post titled “There Is More Inflation Complexity Ahead” on Project Syndicate.

El-Erian said for the rest of the year and early 2024, he sees three different scenarios linked to inflation.

Scenario 1: The first is orderly disinflation, also known by critics as "immaculate disinflation." Under this, inflation continues to fall steadily toward the Fed's 2% target without damaging economic growth and jobs. "The dynamics involve primarily a labor market that avoids excessive wage increases while continuing to anchor strong economic activity … I would put the probability of this scenario at 25%," El-Erian said.

Scenario 2: Inflation remains sticky at 3%-4% over the second half of 2023. The Fed would be forced to choose between crushing the economy to bring down inflation to its 2% target, adjusting the target rate to make it more consistent with changing supply conditions, or waiting to see whether the country can live with a stable 3%-4% inflation. El-Erian puts the probability of such a situation at 50%.

Scenario 2: Price rise makes a U-turn, led by services inflation owing to a fully recovered Chinese economy and a strong U.S. labor market. El-Erian says he sees a 25% probability for this case.

"Simplistic economic narratives, especially comforting ones that entice those looking for shortcuts, often mislead much more than enlighten," El-Erian wrote, adding that whatever happens, “the worst thing to do is to fall back into complacency.”

