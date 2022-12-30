Tesla Analyst Warns Situation Could Turn Uglier If Elon Musk Doesn't Change Course, Lists 10-Point Plan For Reversing Sentiment

Tesla Inc. TSLA shares have rebounded in the past two sessions after bottoming under the $109-level on Wednesday. A Tesla bull offered his take on what needs to be done if the recovery should sustain.
The Tesla Analyst: Wedbush's Daniel Ives has an Outperform rating and $175 piece target for the shares.
The Tesla Thesis: If CEO Elon Musk doesn’t change direction, the situation at Tesla could turn uglier, Ives said in a recent note. The analyst listed 10 things Tesla investors wish for to turn sentiment around at the electric vehicle maker in 2023.
These include:
- 1. Musk naming a CEO for Twitter by the end of January.
- 2. The billionaire pausing stock sales and formally adopting a 10b5-1 plan just so to reassure investors there won’t be any more selling around the corner.
- 3. Issue a conservative 2023 delivery guidance, with 35% growth looking like a more realistic goal as opposed to the current outlook for 50% growth.
- 4. Musk turning his attention back to Tesla, as he is the “heart and lungs” of the company.
- 5. Announce that Cybertruck will begin deliveries by the end of 2023.
- 6. Change the composition of the board of directors, drawing in people with some more experience in tech and EV leadership.
- 7. Announce a major stock buyback program.
- 8. Increase transparency around financial metrics and margin structure.
- 9. Musk remaining apolitical on Twitter, as his political views are affecting Tesla’s brand image.
- 10. Lay out a strategic plan for Twitter as currently, Tesla investors fear that Twitter bleeding more money could necessitate Musk selling more stock.
Ives recommended that Twitter considers a three-year strategy once a new CEO is appointed, with the potential options including turning it into a Super App or like WeChat 2.0.
Price Action: Tesla closed Thursday’s session at $121.82, up 8.08%, according to Benzinga Pro data.
