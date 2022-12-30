Tesla Analyst Warns Situation Could Turn Uglier If Elon Musk Doesn't Change Course, Lists 10-Point Plan For Reversing Sentiment

Tesla Inc. TSLA shares have rebounded in the past two sessions after bottoming under the $109-level on Wednesday. A Tesla bull offered his take on what needs to be done if the recovery should sustain.

The Tesla Analyst: Wedbush's Daniel Ives has an Outperform rating and $175 piece target for the shares.

The Tesla Thesis: If CEO Elon Musk doesn’t change direction, the situation at Tesla could turn uglier, Ives said in a recent note. The analyst listed 10 things Tesla investors wish for to turn sentiment around at the electric vehicle maker in 2023.

These include:

1. Musk naming a CEO for Twitter by the end of January.

by the end of January. 2. The billionaire pausing stock sales and formally adopting a 10b5-1 plan just so to reassure investors there won’t be any more selling around the corner.

3. Issue a conservative 2023 delivery guidance, with 35% growth looking like a more realistic goal as opposed to the current outlook for 50% growth.

4. Musk turning his attention back to Tesla, as he is the “heart and lungs” of the company.

5. Announce that Cybertruck will begin deliveries by the end of 2023.

will begin deliveries by the end of 2023. 6. Change the composition of the board of directors, drawing in people with some more experience in tech and EV leadership.

7. Announce a major stock buyback program.

8. Increase transparency around financial metrics and margin structure.

9. Musk remaining apolitical on Twitter, as his political views are affecting Tesla’s brand image.

10. Lay out a strategic plan for Twitter as currently, Tesla investors fear that Twitter bleeding more money could necessitate Musk selling more stock.

Ives recommended that Twitter considers a three-year strategy once a new CEO is appointed, with the potential options including turning it into a Super App or like WeChat 2.0.

