Cal-Maine Foods Is Executing Well In This Volatile Operating Backdrop: Analyst

- Stephens analyst Ben Bienvenu has reiterated an Overweight rating on Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. CALM with a target price of $67.00. The analyst's estimates/PT are under review.
- The company reported a 2Q23 adjusted EPS of $4.07 versus the consensus of $4.24.
- The EPS miss versus the estimate was driven by lower gross profit, partially offset by lower SG&A expense.
- Feed costs were essentially in line with the expectations, while other costs like processing/packaging were higher, the analyst added.
- While the company missed headline numbers, there continues to likely be positive momentum for estimates, Bienvenu noted.
- The analyst said the debate on how large cash flow will grow hinges on how long the current HPAI dynamic persists and how well demand holds up at these higher prices in the market.
- Specialty egg volumes accounted for 33.8% of revenue. Overall farm production costs per dozen were up 29.7%.
- Price Action: CALM shares are trading lower by 14.34% at $53.27 on the last check Thursday.
