Tesla Bull Trolls Elon Musk Back For Advice To Brush Up On Securities 101: 'Was Up All Night Reading; Still Came Up With...'

Tesla, Inc. TSLA bull Ross Gerber ended up taking Elon Musk's suggestion that he brushes up on the basics of securities analysis.

What Happened: Gerber, the co-founder of Gerber Kawasaki Investment and Management, on Wednesday shared a picture of himself with material on Securities 101, or a crash course provided by a mutual fund. In the accompanying text, the fund manager said, "Was up all night reading. Still came up with #tesla worth $300 IMO."

Tesla stock closed Wednesday's session at $137.57, down 0.17%, according to Benzinga Pro data. It is trading at a discount of about 54% to what Gerber considers to be its fair value.

See also: How to Invest In Tesla Stock

Gerber, whose flagship exchange-traded fund AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF GK has Tesla as its top holding, has been sounding out his frustration regarding Tesla stock's precipitous drop this year.

While the fund manager thinks that Musk's preoccupation with Twitter is ailing the EV stock, the billionaire has countered him more than once and deflected the blame on the economy and the Federal Reserve.

Why It's Important: The negative sentiment toward Tesla stock has been so acute that it floundered even amid a rise in the broader market. This is despite the electric vehicle maker weathering the external shocks fairly well thus far.

More clarity on Tesla's fundamental outlook will emerge when the company reports its fourth-quarter deliveries in early January and the quarter's results later that month.

Read next: $1,000 Invested In Beaten-Down Tesla Stock Now Will Be Worth This Much If It Returns To All-Time Highs