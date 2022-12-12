ñol

AI-Themed Token Rallies 24% Amid Muted Bitcoin, Ethereum: Analyst Sees Price More Than Doubling At This Target

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
December 12, 2022 12:47 AM | 1 min read
Cortex CTXC/USD, has surged more than 24% in the past 24 hours, even as apex crypto  Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD trade muted.

What Happened:  At the time of writing AI-themed altcoin CTXC was trading at $0.17, with the market cap increasing over 24% to 37 million, since Monday.

Cortex enables users to share and utilize AI models over a distributed, decentralized, and peer-to-peer blockchain network, with open-source development.

A pseudonymous analyst ‘Javon Mars’ said that CTXC prices are ‘back with momentum,’ predicting over 177% gains, target at $0.5247.

Data from LunarCrush reveals that CTXC price hit $0.18, the highest point in the last 90 days.

Price Action: Apex crypto BTC traded lower on Monday evening at $16,939.42. ETH was trading at $1,246, up 0.18% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

