ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

AI-Themed Crypto Rallies Over 50%: Analyst Sees Price More Than Tripling From Here

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
December 6, 2022 12:42 AM | 1 min read
AI-Themed Crypto Rallies Over 50%: Analyst Sees Price More Than Tripling From Here

Numeraire NMR/USD has surged more than 50% in the past 24 hours, even as apex crypto Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD trade muted.

What Happened: At the time of writing, NMR was trading at $17.56, with the market cap increasing over 48% to 105 million, since Monday.

Numeraire is the native token of a computer-based hedge fund with the purpose of predicting trends in the stock market. It is fueled by a massive group of crowd-sourced machine learning algorithms and AI. It gives computer scientists and developers an opportunity to advance the predicting capacity of the fund.

See More: Best Crypto Apps

A pseudonymous analyst ‘Javon Mars’ said that NMR prices have ‘returned with momentum,’ predicting over 210% gains, target at $61.96.

Data from LunarCrush reveals that NMR market volume hit $171 million in the last 24 hours, the highest point in the last 90 days.

Price Action: Apex crypto Bitcoin traded lower on Monday evening at $17,043.42, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Struggle With Rate-Hike Anxiety: Analyst Says Crypto Relief Rally 'Isn't Over'

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: artificial intelligenceNumeraireAnalyst ColorCryptocurrencyNewsPrice TargetTop StoriesMarketsAnalyst Ratings

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month