Numeraire NMR/USD has surged more than 50% in the past 24 hours, even as apex crypto Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD trade muted.

What Happened: At the time of writing, NMR was trading at $17.56, with the market cap increasing over 48% to 105 million, since Monday.

Numeraire is the native token of a computer-based hedge fund with the purpose of predicting trends in the stock market. It is fueled by a massive group of crowd-sourced machine learning algorithms and AI. It gives computer scientists and developers an opportunity to advance the predicting capacity of the fund.

A pseudonymous analyst ‘Javon Mars’ said that NMR prices have ‘returned with momentum,’ predicting over 210% gains, target at $61.96.

Data from LunarCrush reveals that NMR market volume hit $171 million in the last 24 hours, the highest point in the last 90 days.

Price Action: Apex crypto Bitcoin traded lower on Monday evening at $17,043.42, according to Benzinga Pro.

