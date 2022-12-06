Numeraire NMR/USD has surged more than 50% in the past 24 hours, even as apex crypto Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD trade muted.
What Happened: At the time of writing, NMR was trading at $17.56, with the market cap increasing over 48% to 105 million, since Monday.
Numeraire is the native token of a computer-based hedge fund with the purpose of predicting trends in the stock market. It is fueled by a massive group of crowd-sourced machine learning algorithms and AI. It gives computer scientists and developers an opportunity to advance the predicting capacity of the fund.
A pseudonymous analyst ‘Javon Mars’ said that NMR prices have ‘returned with momentum,’ predicting over 210% gains, target at $61.96.
$NMR #NMR #Numeraire's— JAVON�MARKS (@javonnnm) December 5, 2022
prices have RETURNED WITH MOMENTUM after what looks to have been multiple retests of an older resisting curve.
Now as prices hold free of this resisting curve, there can still be an OVER 210% UPSIDE COMING as that means the target is at $61.96... https://t.co/tNh5jaxraz pic.twitter.com/4QIVb3aWWa
Data from LunarCrush reveals that NMR market volume hit $171 million in the last 24 hours, the highest point in the last 90 days.
Price Action: Apex crypto Bitcoin traded lower on Monday evening at $17,043.42, according to Benzinga Pro.
Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Struggle With Rate-Hike Anxiety: Analyst Says Crypto Relief Rally 'Isn't Over'
