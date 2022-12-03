ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

This Tesla Product Doesn't Appear In Portfolio Slide Shown At Semi Launch Event: Analyst Says 'It's A Mistake To Skip' It

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
December 3, 2022 3:22 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Tesla has long been rumored to be working on a budget model EV.
  • A low-price EV could mean higher volumes, especially as the uncertain economic conditions have left consumers cash-strapped.
This Tesla Product Doesn't Appear In Portfolio Slide Shown At Semi Launch Event: Analyst Says 'It's A Mistake To Skip' It

Tesla, Inc. TSLA began deliveries of its Semi electric vehicle truck this week, and analysts and investors hoped for Elon Musk to shed light on the company's other pipeline products and its near-term operational performance.

The most intriguing slide shown at the Tesla Semi launch event on Thursday night was the one showing the company’s product platform, Gary Black, founder of Future Fund said. The slide titled “covering major forms of terrestrial transport” showed four vehicle categories, namely a luxury SUV, mid-size EV, commercial EV, a pickup truck and robotaxi (hidden by a car cover).

Black noted that the slide did not have a compact car, priced at $30,000.

“IMHO, it’s a mistake to skip the M-30K EV,” he added.

The Tesla bull said Musk has consistently overestimated the progress of robotaxi and that the timing of robotaxi regulatory approval is uncertain. Tesla closed Friday’s session down 0.08% at $194.86, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: How Did Elon Musk Make His Money

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: electric vehiclesGary BlackAnalyst ColorAnalyst Ratings