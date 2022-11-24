ñol

Crypto Analyst Says This Dogecoin 'Relative' Surge May Be Real Deal: 'Buy When It's Boring'

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
November 24, 2022 10:23 PM | 1 min read
A popular cryptocurrency analyst said that Litecoin’s LTC/USD recent price surge is indicative of a massive breakout.

What Happened: According to pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo, Litecoin’s recent surge appears to be “the real deal” as it has been “long overdue for a solid pump”. Kaleo tweeted, “Litecoin isn’t done”. 

Kalo explains that LTC has long periods in which it slowly moves down, followed by quick pumps, “when everything else is bearish.”

The analyst said that Dogecoin DOGE/USD and LTC are always a “buy when it’s boring” during bull runs because these cryptocurrencies surge. “Be patient, sell when it has a massive pump.”

Litecoin recently surpassed Solana SOL/USD in terms of market capitalization, with the latter’s price tumbling as a consequence of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX’s collapse.

Price Action: LTC is trading at $77.28, up 0.09% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.
