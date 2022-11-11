ñol

Bitcoin Whales Holding Strong Despite Panic Sell-Off Over FTX Crisis, Says Analyst

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
November 11, 2022 6:35 AM | 1 min read
Bitcoin Whales Holding Strong Despite Panic Sell-Off Over FTX Crisis, Says Analyst

As the cryptocurrency market attempts to get back on its foot in the aftermath of the FTX crisis, an analyst found that “whales don’t seem to be bothered much or panicking out of their positions.”

What Happened: According to CryptoQuant analyst Tomáš Hančar, Bitcoin BTC/USD whales “are just not giving up”, they just seem to keep on scaling even with the latest FTX FTT/USD downturn.

See Also: Bitcoin Trading Volume Surges: Retail Traders Pick A Side

According to Santiment, the count of BTC addresses holding one to 1000 BTCs increased from 907,000 to 917,000, since last week. Even more significant was the surge in the count of addresses that held 10,000 to 100,000 BTC. This went up by 12% in the last seven days. 

Interestingly, holders that bought BTC between three to six months ago, sent their coins to exchanges. Over 5,133.49 BTC were sent to exchanges by these holders. “This is a bearish signal. The correction will most likely continue in the next few days,” Hančar said.

Price Action: BTC is currently trading at $17,096 up 4.32% in the past 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini Says El Salvador Doesn't Need Bitcoin In FTX To Be Bankrupt

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinBitcoin WhalesCryptoQuantFTTFTXAnalyst ColorCryptocurrencyNewsMarketsAnalyst Ratings

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month