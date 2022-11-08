ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

A Rally Forthcoming For Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin? Crypto Whales Are Flashing This Signal

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
November 8, 2022 8:06 AM | 1 min read
A Rally Forthcoming For Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin? Crypto Whales Are Flashing This Signal

Cryptocurrency whales holding stablecoins Tether USDT/USD and USD Coin USDC/USD have significantly increased their buying power, hinting at major incoming volatility in the crypto space. 

What Happened: According to Santiment Research, on-chain data shows that there has been huge whale activity in stablecoins. Whales holding USDC and UST between $100,000 to $10 million have added 12.1%, and 8.6% stablecoins, respectively, since early August.

See More: How Do Stablecoins Make Money? 

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a constant price and are pegged to fiat currency like the dollar.

“Stablecoin accumulation is being shown by crypto whales over the past three months, and there is significantly more buying power by large traders compared to the June bottom. USDT and USDC being accumulated have historically foreshadowed price rises,” Santiment said in a tweet.

Considering the current market cap of $1.01 trillion, it won’t be wrong to speculate that these whales could be heading for a cryptocurrency buying spree.

This comes days after the U.S. Federal Reserve published a report stating that stablecoins pose massive risks to financial stability, and remain vulnerable to liquidity risks.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading at $20,382.55, down 2.54% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum ETH/USD at $1,529.88, down 3.40% and Dogecoin DOGE/USD at $0.1063, declined by 9.91%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Subdued Ahead Of US Midterms: Analyst Sees Apex Coin Above $21K If This Party Wins

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoindogecoinEthereumSantimentStablecoinsAnalyst ColorCryptocurrencyNewsMarketsAnalyst Ratings

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month