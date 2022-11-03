ñol

Solana (SOL) To The Moon? Crypto Analyst Sees 50% Spike If This Happens

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
November 3, 2022 1:46 AM | 1 min read
Solana (SOL) To The Moon? Crypto Analyst Sees 50% Spike If This Happens

A closely watched cryptocurrency analyst says that Solana SOL/USD may be in for a big rally.

What Happened: Altcoin Sherpa, a pseudonymous crypto analyst with 186,200 Twitter followers, believes that Solana could see a 50%+ rally if key exponential moving averages on the four-hour time frame remain intact. The EMA determines the trend in the value of an asset, taking into account its average value over a given period of time.

See More: How High Can Solana Go?

Altcoin Sherpa says he's perplexed by Litecoin's LTC/USD rally, which has risen 11% in the last 24 hours. He doesn't foresee LTC rising much higher, but he names $67 as a potential price target. “I don’t know why this s**tcoin is pumping. I’d be wary of the incoming levels if they get there, $67 is the 200-day EMA and it’s unlikely this is a sustained pump. Not going to trade this one yet.”

Price Action: Solana is up by 3.28% in the last 24 hours, trading at $31.81, at the time of writing, as per Benzinga Pro. Ethereum ETH/USD is trading at $1554.11, up by 2.36%.

Read Next: What The Fed's Latest Interest Rate Hike Means For The Crypto World

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

