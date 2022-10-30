ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Apple Has 3 Massive Growth Opportunities With 'Another Decade Of Solid Performance,' Analyst Says

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
October 30, 2022 8:39 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Apple was the lone big tech which reported September quarter beat and also essentially guided in line.
  • Investor reaction to earnings show that they place more value on today's performance than potential.
Apple Has 3 Massive Growth Opportunities With 'Another Decade Of Solid Performance,' Analyst Says

Apple, Inc. AAPL reported on Thursday forecast-beating results for its September quarter, and it came as a welcome relief among some high-profile tech disappointments.

Loup Funds co-founder Gene Munster attributed the tech rout seen in the aftermath of some disappointing tech earnings to investors placing more value on “today’s performance” than on “estimates of future growth.”

With Apple, investors buy both performance and potential, Munster said. Cupertino reported 8% revenue growth, and 4% earnings growth, and effectively guided December quarter revenue and earnings in line with expectations, he noted.

See also: Apple Analyst Continues To Recommend Owning Stock Despite Reducing Price Target — Here's Why

"Consumers need Apple’s products," the venture capitalist said, adding that its products, once thought of as a luxury, have become a necessity. This is evident from over one billion users upgrading their devices on a continuum, he noted.

“For consumers, the decision to upgrade has become less about getting the latest features and more about maintaining an operable and reliable smartphone,” Munster said.

Although Apple refrained from discussing optionality on the earnings call, Munster said the company has growth optionality in three potential addressable markets, namely health, augmented reality and auto.

One of these three opportunities will likely come to fruition and set up the company for another decade of solid performance,” he added.

Apple climbed 7.56% on Friday before settling at $155.74, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Read Next: How to Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock

Photo: Courtesy of Fortune Photo on flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Gene MunsterLoup FundsAnalyst ColorEarningsLong IdeasNewsAnalyst RatingsTechTrading Ideas