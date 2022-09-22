ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Eli Lilly Is This Analyst's 'New Top Large Cap Pick'

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 22, 2022 10:38 AM | 1 min read

Tirzepatide has been de-risked and Eli Lilly And Co’s LLY Mounjaro could be the “biggest drug ever,” according to UBS.

The Eli Lilly Analyst: Colin Bristow upgraded Eli Lilly from Neutral to Buy while raising the price target from $335 to $363.

The Eli Lilly Takeaways: Mounjaro’s SURMOUNT-1 readout presented a best-in-class dataset with more than 20% weight loss and “several underappreciated metrics” that could drive peak sales to an estimated $25 billion, Bristow said in the upgrade note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

“We expect continued launch execution and, critically, FDA permitting filing in the obesity indication based solely on SURMOUNT-1, to serve as upside drivers of estimate,” the analyst said. 

While donanemab is risky, it is “the highest potential late-stage Alzheimer's asset, in our view, with LLY also being the best risk-reward play into BIIB's upcoming lecanemab read,” he added.

Lilly is the "new top large cap pick" at UBS, Bristow said. 

LLY Price Action: Shares of Eli Lilly were trading 3.59% higher at $307.11 Thursday morning. 

Photo via Shutterstock. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Colin BristowUBSAnalyst ColorUpgradesPrice TargetTop StoriesAnalyst Ratings