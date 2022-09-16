ñol

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 16, 2022 10:33 AM | 1 min read
This Cloud-Native Data Platform Provider's Stock Could Jump 30%

Snowflake Inc’s SNOW cloud-native data platform supports multiple use cases, with data driving digital transformation efforts of organizations, according to Needham.

The Snowflake Analyst: Mike Cikos initiated coverage of Snowflake with a Buy rating and a price target of $240.

The Snowflake Thesis: The company addressed a growing opportunity and management estimated a target addressable market of $248 billion by 2026, Cikos said in the initiation note.

“The data-driven hunt for innovation and customer prioritization of Digital Transformation are only in the early stages, as we see it … We see Snowflake as competing in a large, nascent market with a jump on competitors,” the analyst wrote.

“If the first innovation of Cloud was migrating previous applications, we see Snowflake as driving the second-order derivative: unlocking demand by utilizing Cloud in previously impossible ways On-Prem,” Cikos added.

“Also, Snowflake is moving into Unstructured Data, as evidenced by its pending acquisition of Applica,” the analyst further stated.

SNOW Price Action: Shares of Snowflake had declined by 4.82% to $186.92 at the time of publication Friday.

Posted In: cloudMike CikosNeedhamAnalyst ColorInitiationAnalyst RatingsTech