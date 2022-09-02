ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

4 Broadcom Analysts On 'Solid' Beat-And-Raise Quarter

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 2, 2022 11:18 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Broadcom is well positioned in "more resilient" markets with differentiated assets, an analyst says.
  • Broadcom indicated limited visibility into the sustainability of demand into 2023, another analyst says.

Broadcom Inc AVGO Thursday reported third-quarter earnings and revenues ahead of expectations.

BofA Securities On Broadcom

Analyst Vivek Arya reiterated a Buy rating and $625 price target.

The company delivered another beat-and-raise quarter, “with FQ3 sales up 25% YoY (despite YoY China declines) and FQ4 guided to 20% YoY,” Arya said in a note.

“Despite macro uncertainty, AVGO is positioned well in more resilient data center/telco networking markets with differentiated assets (Tomahawk, Jericho) and can hold consistent 5%-10%+ long-term growth in wireless segments,” he added.

Raymond James On Broadcom

Analyst Melissa Fairbanks maintained a Market Perform rating.

“The company continues to outperform broader market trends with continued strong y/y growth across all semiconductor business segments — driven by a combination of new product ramps and accelerated upgrade activity across both cloud and enterprise customers,” Fairbanks said.

“While price inflation is also a factor, management estimates roughly 5% of the revenue growth this year is related to higher prices, while content growth and a higher level of systems-based revenue is a much more significant driver,” she added.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Rosenblatt Securities On Broadcom

Analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating and $775 price target. 

Broadcom’s results were “solid,” even against the backdrop of rising skepticism around “the sustainability of infrastructure silicon demand,” Mosesmann wrote in a note.

“Broadcom sees several quarters ahead of 50-week lead-times and shipments to undershoot bookings rates on multiple networking, cloud/enterprise/storage, product cycles,” he added.

KeyBanc Capital Markets On Broadcom

Analyst John Vinh reaffirmed an Overweight rating and reduced the price target from $780 to $700.

Broadcom’s performance showed no indication of a slowdown in near-term trends, Vinh said.

“However, mgmt acknowledged it has limited visibility into the sustainability of demand into 2023, despite maintaining 50-week lead times and non-canceable backlog,” the analyst stated. “We're fine-tuning estimates and reducing our PT to $700 to reflect the contraction in market multiples,” he added.

AVGO Price Action: Shares of Broadcom were trading 4.55% higher at $514.40 midday Friday. 

Photo via Shutterstock. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BofA SecuritiesHans MosesmannJohn VinhKeyBanc Capital MarketsMelissa FairbanksRaymond JamesRosenblatt SecuritiesVivek AryaAnalyst ColorEarningsNewsPrice TargetReiterationTop StoriesAnalyst Ratings