Shares of C3.ai Inc AI were down 20% ahead of the close Thursday in the wake of a quarterly report that saw sales fall short of expectations and the lowering of the artificial intelligence company's guidance.

Piper Sandler On C3.ai

Analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained a Neutral rating while reducing the price target from $18 to $14.

“The company announced a shift to consumption-based pricing, which it expects to help it emerge as a stronger company in a stabilized environment, and moved its target for non-GAAP profitability forward to FY24 (from FY24- FY25),” Ramnani said in a note.

“In our view, the company's lowered revenue target is disappointing because initial guidance was already modest; however, we view increased focus on margins as positive,” he added.

JMP Securities On C3.ai

Analyst Patrick Walravens reiterated a Market Outperform rating while lowering the price target from $28 to $25.

“Guidance was disappointing as C3.ai is facing a more difficult business environment, saw 66 deals move out of the quarter, and, in response is moving to a consumption-based pricing model,” Walravens wrote in a note.

“While the road has been very bumpy for C3 and investors are justifiably skeptical, we continue to like the long-term opportunity at C3,” he added.

