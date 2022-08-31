PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL holds the potential for upside to consensus estimates that's driven by additional cost efficiencies and share buybacks, according to a BofA Securities analyst.

The PayPal Holdings Analyst: Jason Kupferberg upgraded PayPal Holdings from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $94 to $114.

The PayPal Holdings Takeaways: Initiatives by activist investor Elliott Management are likely to drive the company’s performance higher, Kupferberg said in the Wednesday upgrade note.

“PYPL’s new CFO, Blake Jorgensen, has a track record of executing well on cost/margin initiatives,” the analyst said.

“Based on potential $5+ of EPS power next year, PYPL trades at 18.4x P/E, which in our view represents attractive risk/reward, as Elliott’s involvement likely provides support to the stock,” he said.

“Potential catalysts include 2H top-line re-acceleration and 1Q23 Analyst Day, where we expect PYPL will discuss more detailed multi-year capital deployment strategy, reflecting increased return of cash to shareholders,” Kupferberg said.

PYPL Price Action: Shares of PayPal Holdings were trading 2.95% higher at $94.51 midday Wednesday.