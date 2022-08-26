EXCLUSIVE: Why Stephanie Link Says Jerome Powell Sounds More Hawkish — And She Expects Inflation To Move Higher

At the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's plan to cut inflation to 2% will cause "some pain" for U.S. households.
Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, told Benzinga that while the contents of the Fed chair’s speech were expected, the statement that there will be some pain for households and businesses came off as striking.
Read more: Stocks Plummet As Powell Doubles Down On Fed's Inflation Fight Until 'The Job Is Done'
“We knew they would be somewhat cautious, all of the Fed governors were speaking cautiously over the last couple of weeks,” Link said Friday on Benzinga’s “Stock Market Movers.”
“But to have the chair say there would be pain for some households and businesses I thought was really striking.”
The Fed is more likely to decrease its policy rate by approximately 35 basis points by the end of 2023 and into 2024, according to rate futures trading, despite Powell's admission of potential pain for households, which smashed any expectations of a dovish tilt.
“I thought he sounded much more hawkish today,” Link said. “I think that’s one of the reasons the market sold off today.”
Policymakers will meet again in September, when the Fed will have another opportunity to reset those expectations.
Apart from saying the decision will rely on the "totality" of the data by that point, Powell made no indications as to whether the Fed would continue with 75 basis points or flip to a 50-point raise at its policy meeting next month.
The Last Word: When asked whether or not June marked the lows in the markets, Link said she thinks the markets are going to be choppy.
"We’re in a range — I think we’re [S&P] 3,600-4,200 for the time being.”
The annual inflation rate in the US slowed to 8.5% in July from an over 40-year high of 9.1% hit in June. Link said that with high natural gas and oil prices, she sees inflation reaching new highs again.
"Oil [prices] stopped going down — and OPEC+ is considering production cuts. If you look at the energy industry — instead of creating more supply, they’re taking free cash flow and using it for shareholder value creation," she said.
“We’ll see what happens, but I do think that we will see higher inflation going forward, and that’s problematic for the Fed.”
You can watch Benzinga's interview with Stephanie Link here:
Photo via Shutterstock.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.