Bed Bath & Beyond Analyst Says Pullback To $2 Likely, Trends At Retailer Remain 'Challenged'

A stratospheric climb saw Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. BBBY stock jump from $9.79 on Aug. 9 to $23.08 in about six sessions.
Bed Bath & Beyond Rally Stalls: After a six-session winning streak and a 135% jump, the wheels fell off the rally, with the stock sliding by over 18% in after-hours trading on Wednesday.
The trigger was a Form 144 filing by activist investor Ryan Cohen’s RC Ventures, which suggested the firm is planning to sell 7.78 million common shares and 16,701 call options to buy 1.67 million shares.
Cohen’s venture picked up nearly a 10% stake in the retailer in early March and increased it to 11.82% by late March. Cohen had urged then-CEO Mark Tritton to make changes at the company to stem market share losses and mitigate supply-chain issues.
Read also: Jim Cramer Bashes Bed Bath & Beyond: How He Says Retailer Could 'Save Themselves,' But Would 'Rather Sink The Ship'
KeyBanc Firmly Recommends Selling: Commenting on the recent developments, KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Bradley Thomas noted that trading activity in Bed Bath & Beyond shares remained very unusual. He noted the shares were up about 4.6 times since July 29, outperforming the 3.5% gain for the S&P 500 Index during the same period.
“From a fundamental perspective standpoint, we believe trends at BBBY remain challenged,” the analyst said, citing KeyBanc’s fieldwork as well the firm’s proprietary Key First-Look and Geolocation data.
Thomas continues to expect significantly negative EBITDA, earnings per share and free cash flow for the company in 2022.
KeyBanc maintained a Sell rating and $2 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond, with the price target suggesting 91% downside.
In premarket trading on Thursday, Bed Bath & Beyond shares were slipping 12.95% to $20.09, according to Benzinga Pro data.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.