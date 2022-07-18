5 Reasons Bank Of America Upgraded Expensify To Buy

Expensify Inc. EXFY is well positioned to evolve into a leading expense management solution for small and medium businesses, according to BofA Securities.
The Expensify Analyst: Koji Ikeda upgraded the rating for Expensify from Neutral to Buy, while raising the price target from $20 to $25.
EXFY Price Action: Shares of Expensify had spiked 12.69% to $19.72 at the time of publication Monday.
The Expensify Thesis: This is likely to be the first public blockchain-based software company that should be able to drive high EBITDA margins, Ikeda said in the upgrade note.
The analyst mentioned 5 reasons for turning bullish on Expensify:
- Lean business model, which supports a fast turn from high growth to high margins.
- Has a business that is more tied to total expense management than to travel.
- Attractive freemium model that is well suited for very small businesses (VSB).
- Competitive pressures are likely to ease as the company takes share in the VSB segment.
- VSB/SMB end-market is likely better prepared for 2023 than they were for 2020.
