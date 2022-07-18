5 Reasons Bank Of America Upgraded Expensify To Buy

Expensify Inc. EXFY is well positioned to evolve into a leading expense management solution for small and medium businesses, according to BofA Securities.

The Expensify Analyst: Koji Ikeda upgraded the rating for Expensify from Neutral to Buy, while raising the price target from $20 to $25.

EXFY Price Action: Shares of Expensify had spiked 12.69% to $19.72 at the time of publication Monday.

The Expensify Thesis: This is likely to be the first public blockchain-based software company that should be able to drive high EBITDA margins, Ikeda said in the upgrade note.

The analyst mentioned 5 reasons for turning bullish on Expensify: