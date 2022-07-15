ñol

Cathie Wood's Ark Loads Up Another $5M In Coinbase While Analyst Flags Concerns With Stock

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
July 15, 2022 6:29 AM | 1 min read
Actively managed exchange-traded funds of Ark Invest continued the purchases of non-healthcare stocks on Thursday.

The Cathie Wood-owned firm bought 101,720 shares of Block, Inc. SQ, the fintech and blockchain technology company run by Bitcoin BTC/USD bull Jack Dorsey. At Thursday's closing price of $62.42, the purchase would be worth $6.4 million.

Related Link: Cathie Wood Concerned That $22,500 Is Bitcoin's New Resistance

In another cryptocurrency-linked purchase, the firm's flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK lapped up 90,861 shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN, valued at $4.9 million.

Shares of the crypto exchange Coinbase ended Thursday moderately higher despite Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev highlighting continuing market share erosion for the exchange.

Price Action: ARKK closed Thursday's session down 2.07% at $43.10, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

