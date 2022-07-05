ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

PreMarket Prep: Charting Citigroup's Bearish Call On Crude Oil

by Joel Elconin, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 5, 2022 2:54 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Both "PreMarket Prep" co-hosts are heavily favoring the Citigroup prediction.
  • “The Citigroup analyst has it right: the price of oil will come down if the economy goes into a recession,” said Dennis Dick. 

A big bank made a big call Tuesday on the price direction of crude oil, and market participants are acting on it in a big way in the trading session.

The Call: On Tuesday morning, Citigroup issued a dire warning to owners of crude oil futures and related products, which also has negative implications for issues in the oil patch.

Citigroup warned that crude oil could decline to $65/barrel by year-end and $45/barrel by the end of 2023 if the U.S. economy slips into a recession.

PreMarket Prep's Take: On Tuesday’s show, the co-hosts discussed the prediction against the backdrop of other analyst calls for crude oil to rally anywhere from $150-$350.

Needless to say, both co-hosts are heavily favoring the Citigroup prediction.

“The Citigroup analyst has it right: the price of oil will come down if the economy goes into a recession,” said Dennis Dick

The author of this article noted that demand is already tapering off due to the prices at the pump.

The discussion on crude oil from Tuesday’s "PreMarket Prep" show can be found here:

Crude Oil Crushed: Following choppy and volatile price action last week that left crude oil modestly in the green, it is collapsing in Tuesday’s session. Keep in mind the current price action is even more negative than what the net change is showing.

The reason: at one point it was higher by nearly $3 when it peaked in premarket trading at $111.45 and at its low was over $10 in the red.

As of 12:45 p.m. EST, the August contract is lower by $9.80 or 9% at $98.63.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CitigroupPreMarket PrepAnalyst ColorTechnicalsCommoditiesMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas