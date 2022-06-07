ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why This Lear Corporation Analyst Is Bullish On Recovery Tailwinds, EV Growth

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 7, 2022 11:08 AM | 1 min read

Lear Corporation LEA stock has lost 13% year-to-date and is now trading at a 17% discount to its 10-year average, which makes the valuation compelling, according to Wells Fargo.

The Lear Analyst: Colin Langan upgraded the rating for Lear from Equal Weight to Overweight while raising the price target from $141 to $180.

The Lear Thesis: Auto production is likely to recover in the back half of the year, “with improved semi supply and easing input costs,” Langan said in the upgrade note.

This could result in Lear’s earnings doubling from 2022 to 2023, the analyst said. 

“We also see more limited recession downside for suppliers given production is already constrained by the supply chain issue and inventory needs to be rebuilt,” he added.

The company is also poised to benefit from EV growth, while “its e-powertrain products have low in-sourcing risk,” Langan further said.

LEA Price Action:Shares of Lear had risen by 0.60% to $141.67 at the time of publication Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Colin LanganWells FargoAnalyst ColorUpgradesPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings