QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why These 4 Lowe's Analysts Were Encouraged By Q1 Earnings

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 19, 2022 11:29 AM | 2 min read

Lowe's Companies Inc LOW missed Street expectations for quarterly sales but still managed to convincingly beat earnings estimates.

KeyBanc Capital Markets On Lowe's Companies: Analyst Bradley Thomas maintained a Sector Weight rating on Lowe's. 

The company reported upbeat earnings, “driven by gross margin improvement, SG&A leverage, and a lower-than-expected tax rate,” Thomas said in a note. “Encouragingly, the Company delivered 20% growth in Pro,” he added.

“We remain positive on LOW’s near-term performance but believe deteriorating macro and housing trends remain a risk, as evidenced in our survey work,” the KeyBanc analyst wrote.

Morgan Stanley On Lowe's Companies: Analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Overweight rating with an unchanged $280 price target. 

Despite healthy margins, the latest quarterly print “probably doesn’t change” the narrative for either Lowe's Companies or the home improvement segment, Gutman said in a note to clients.

“Sales should sequentially improve for LOW throughout ’22 though margin expansion may moderate,” he added.

Raymond James On Lowe's Companies: Analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Market Perform rating.

The company is capable of continuing to “manage the rising cost environment much better than years past with their improved pricing strategies and labor management tools,” Griffin said in a note.

“We also anticipate LOW to continue to take market share in FY22 with growing private label penetration and revamped Pro loyalty program,” he added.

Telsey Advisory Group On Lowe's Companies: Analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating with an unchanged $250 price target. 

While investors would have liked to see Lowe's Companies raising its outlook after the earnings beat in the first quarter, the company is “accelerating investments with a long-term focus from a position of strength to fuel sales and profitability while capitalizing on home improvement industry trends that continue to be favorable,” Feldman wrote in the note.

LOW Price Action: Shares of Lowe's Companies were trading 2.09% higher at $187.84 Thursday morning, according to Benzinga Pro

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Bobby GriffinBradley ThomasJoseph FeldmanKeyBanc Capital MarketsMorgan StanleyRaymond JamesSimeon GutmanTelsey Advisory GroupAnalyst ColorEarningsNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst Ratings