QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

BofA Initiates Coverage Of This Athletic Shoe Maker With Underperform Rating

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 9, 2022 11:50 AM | 1 min read

Although On Holding AG ONON is well positioned to gain share in the global sportswear market, estimated at $410 billion, there are concerns around the company’s long-term growth and margin aspirations, given “execution risk to achieving scale and subpar levels of marketing investment,” according to BofA Securities.

The On Holding Analyst: David Roux initiated coverage of On Holding with an Underperform rating and a price target of $16.

The On Holding Thesis: The consensus estimate for the company’s 2022-2026 revenue growth of 34% implies double the growth of HOKA and reaching almost 50% of the size of Under Armour and 75% of ASICS in five years, Roux said in the initiation note.

“Achieving this scale requires significant category expansion (94 footwear SKUs today) and greater brand recognition – both subject to execution risk and not supported by current levels of marketing spend in our view,” the analyst wrote.

Also Read: Peloton Scouting For Minority Investment To Get Its Business On Track: Report

“We estimate a 31% revenue CAGR over 2022-26E – 4pts below consensus, while our growth rate in 2026E is 10ppt below,” he added.

ONON Price Action: Shares of On Holding had declined by 8.61% to $20.59 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Courtesy of on-running.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BofA SecuritiesDavid RouxAnalyst ColorInitiationAnalyst Ratings