Why Is Apple Selling Refurbished MacBook Pros Online?

There is a lot of uncertainty around the demand and supply outlook for Apple, Inc.'s AAPL products amid the fluid economic and geopolitical conditions. A prominent Apple analyst shared a data point that suggests Cupertino has found a workaround to keep supply ticking.

New Mantra: Apple has been offering refurbished 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros in its online stores, mainly in the U.S. and Canada, beginning in early April, TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said.

The analyst noted that the 16GB storage option alone is available now, while until last week 16GB, 32 GB, and 64GB were all in stock.

Read Across For Apple: China's strict COVID-19 lockdowns have lengthened the lead times of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro to up to nine weeks, the analyst said. The refurbished product with immediate delivery is a good choice for those who need the product urgently, he added.

The sell-off of the pricier 14-inch and 16-inch models, according to the analyst, suggests that people with urgent demand are willing to pay a higher price. It is yet again proven that Apple's high-end models are in better demand than its mid-range and low-end models, the analyst said.

"Those who need it urgently are likely to be core fans and heavy professional users," Kuo said.

Apple, the analyst said, is not only the "guru of supply chain management but also the guru of marketing." The very reason the 16GB version of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros exists is to allow the 32GB and 64GB to be sold at a higher price, he added.

Apple's best strategy to fight inflation is to sell high-end products with a good user experience at higher prices, Kuo said.

Price Action: Apple closed Tuesday's session down 3.73% to $156.80, according to BenzingaPro data.

