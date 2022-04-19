RBC Capital Bumps Up Solaris Resources Price Target By 11%

by

analyst Alexander Jackson raised the price target on to C$20 from C$18 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares. Solaris' Warintza Project remains one of the analyst's favorite undeveloped copper projects, and the mineral resource update confirmed the meaningful scale and above-average grades at Central, which, in Jackson's opinion, give the company an appealing take-out target.

Jackson altered the mine plan, compensating for increasing tonnage and production, and modestly reduced grades to align with the update.

Price Action: SLS shares are trading lower by 2.13% at C$14.69 on TSX, and SLSSF shares are trading lower by 2.10% at $11.65 on the last check on Tuesday.

