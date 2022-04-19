RBC Capital Bumps Up Solaris Resources Price Target By 11%

- RBC Capital analyst Alexander Jackson raised the price target on Solaris Resources Inc SLS SLSSF to C$20 from C$18 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares.
- Solaris' Warintza Project remains one of the analyst's favorite undeveloped copper projects, and the mineral resource update confirmed the meaningful scale and above-average grades at Central, which, in Jackson's opinion, give the company an appealing take-out target.
- Jackson altered the mine plan, compensating for increasing tonnage and production, and modestly reduced grades to align with the update.
- Price Action: SLS shares are trading lower by 2.13% at C$14.69 on TSX, and SLSSF shares are trading lower by 2.10% at $11.65 on the last check on Tuesday.
