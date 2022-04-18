QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Has Citigroup Finally Reached 'Peak Pessimism'?

by Wayne Duggan, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 18, 2022 1:06 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Brief
  • An analyst projects Citigroup will conduct $1 billion in buybacks per quarter through the end of 2022.
  • He says Citigroup investors will need to be patient given the bank's lack of near-term catalyst.

Shares of big bank stock Citigroup Inc C are down 16.6% year-to-date and 27% overall in the past year. Given the bank's relatively solid first-quarter earnings report last week, one Citigroup analyst said Sunday that the negative investor sentiment surrounding Citigroup may have finally peaked.

The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Ebrahim Poonawala reiterated his Buy rating and $60 price target for Citigroup.

Related Link: Why Bank Stocks Are Getting Crushed Since Ukraine Conflict Began

The Thesis: In his note, Poonawala said Citigroup's earnings beat was reassuring, and the bank's risks tied to Russia and Ukraine seem to be contained. However, he said Citigroup management needs a few more wins before it wins back over skeptical investors.

"Our investor conversations indicate extreme pessimism with regards to the stock outlook, best reflected in the 0.6x P/TBV multiple assigned to the shares," Poonawala said.

Poonawala also raised his 2022/2023/2024 EPS estimates from $5.17/$7.12/$7.38 to $6.80/$7.50/$8.30. At today's share price, Citigroup stock is trading at just 7.7 times Poonawala's 2022 earnings estimate and only 7 times his 2023 estimate.

In addition to its extremely attractive valuation, Poonawala said Citigroup has a compelling capital return story as well. The company executed $3 billion in buybacks in the first quarter ahead of June's stress test results. Poonawala projects $1 billion in buybacks per quarter through the end of 2022 and $8 billion in buybacks in both 2023 and 2024. Citigroup pays an attractive 3.9% dividend as well.

Poonawala said more patience may be required for Citigroup investors given the bank's lack of near-term catalysts, but he said valuation caps downside and the risk-reward balance is significantly skewed to the upside.

Benzinga's Take: When earnings beats and seemingly irrationally low valuations still don't attract buyers for a stock, it can be very frustrating for investors. However, it's extremely difficult for a company to overcome a reputation as a market laggard, and the tide of negative investor sentiment tends to turn very slowly.

Price Check: Citigroup shares were trading up 3.61% on Monday at $52.76, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Courtesy of Håkan Dahlström on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Bank of AmericaEbrahim PoonawalaAnalyst ColorPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst Ratings